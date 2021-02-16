PSC Names David Broome EVP for Government Relations; David Berteau, Roger Krone Quoted

Professional Services Council

Professional Services Council (PSC) has appointed David Broome as executive vice president for Government Relations, effective Feb. 15, 2021. “I’m honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead PSC’s government relations, especially at a time when the new administration’s agenda takes shape,” Broome said.

Broome, a Marine Corps reservist, has more than two decades of experience across the federal government. He will bring a deep understanding of both defense and non-defense agencies and programs.

“We are pleased to have David Broome serve in this new leadership position for PSC,” said David Berteau , president and CEO of PSC and two-time Wash100 Award recipient. “His background aligns well with PSC’s engagement with Congress, and his private sector experience will amplify our industry’s issues and concerns.”

Broome previously served as senior vice president of Government Relations for Israel Aerospace Industries . Earlier in his career, he developed and implemented legislative and communications strategies in senior positions at Orbital ATK and Northrop Grumman .

He has held a variety of government positions including roles on Capitol Hill and in the George W. Bush Administration. With Bush’s Administration, Broome served as special assistant to the president for Legislative Affairs, as deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Senate Affairs, and as deputy assistant administrator for Government and Industry Affairs in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“This key hire furthers our efforts to expand and strengthen PSC’s ability to reach decision makers and help shape the future of our industry. We must continue to increase our member companies’ voice on the Hill while working more closely with our government partners,” said Roger Krone , chairman and CEO of Leidos , Chair of the PSC Board of Directors and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

Krone was reelected as chair of the PSC Board of Directors in Dec. 2020. The council's board also voted to reappoint Carey Smith , president and chief operating officer at Parsons (NYSE: PSN), as vice chair and PAE CEO John Heller , fellow 2021 Wash100 Award winner, as secretary.

“I look forward to serving in the chair capacity in 2021, working with other member companies to expand and strengthen our collective ability to reach decision makers, shape responses to ongoing challenges, and increase engagement with government agencies and other stakeholders," Krone said regarding his reelection.