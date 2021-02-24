Unanet

Redwire Acquires Deployable Space Systems; Chairman, CEO Peter Cannito Quoted

William McCormick February 24, 2021 News, Press Releases, Technology

Redwire Acquires Deployable Space Systems; Chairman, CEO Peter Cannito Quoted
Peter Cannito CEO Redwire

Redwire, a leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, has acquired Deployable Space Systems (DSS) for an undisclosed amount. 

“DSS has an unmatched reputation for innovative deployable space technologies and infrastructure, and that is a perfect fit for Redwire’s technology portfolio,” said Peter Cannito, chairman and CEO of Redwire. “These new capabilities will expand our set of space infrastructure solutions and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

DSS is the leading developer and provider of satellite mechanisms, deployable structures and booms and deployable solar array systems to the global space market. The company’s key products include deployable solar array systems, deployable structural and mechanical systems and supporting subsystems.

“Redwire has the vision, resources, reputation and relationships to take DSS to the next level, and we’re excited to join the team at this critical stage of our company growth,” said DSS President and Co-founder Brian Spence

“As a part of Redwire, we will be able to better serve our customers and scale our capabilities to support demand, while maintaining our innovative culture and strong commitment to provide the highest value for our customers.”

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP served as the financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as the legal advisor to Redwire. Fell, Marking, Abkin, Montgomery, Granet & Raney, LLP was the legal advisor to DSS.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Paul Lopata

DOD’s Paul Lopata: Quantum Science Brings Many Military Tech Opportunities

Paul Lopata, principal for Quantum Science at the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, said quantum science may help the military develop innovative technologies, such as quantum computing and sensors. Lopata said in an interview that the Department of Defense (DOD) can use quantum science to more effectively decrypt or encrypt communications for network security.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved