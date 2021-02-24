Redwire Acquires Deployable Space Systems; Chairman, CEO Peter Cannito Quoted

Peter Cannito CEO Redwire

Redwire, a leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, has acquired Deployable Space Systems (DSS) for an undisclosed amount.

“DSS has an unmatched reputation for innovative deployable space technologies and infrastructure, and that is a perfect fit for Redwire’s technology portfolio,” said Peter Cannito, chairman and CEO of Redwire. “These new capabilities will expand our set of space infrastructure solutions and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

DSS is the leading developer and provider of satellite mechanisms, deployable structures and booms and deployable solar array systems to the global space market. The company’s key products include deployable solar array systems, deployable structural and mechanical systems and supporting subsystems.

“Redwire has the vision, resources, reputation and relationships to take DSS to the next level, and we’re excited to join the team at this critical stage of our company growth,” said DSS President and Co-founder Brian Spence.

“As a part of Redwire, we will be able to better serve our customers and scale our capabilities to support demand, while maintaining our innovative culture and strong commitment to provide the highest value for our customers.”

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP served as the financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as the legal advisor to Redwire. Fell, Marking, Abkin, Montgomery, Granet & Raney, LLP was the legal advisor to DSS.