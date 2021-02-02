SAIC Appoints Josh Jackson SVP of Naval Business Unit

Josh Jackson SVP

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has appointed Josh Jackson as senior vice president of the Naval Business Unit , where he will be responsible for an approximately $1 billion portfolio of customers, including the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps , the company announced on Tuesday. Jackson will report to Bob Genter , president of SAIC’s Defense and Civilian Sector.

“As we continue to transform and grow, Josh’s 19-year career with SAIC brings an understanding of our company’s rich heritage, but also the vision to help us shape our organization to more closely align to our strategy and drive organic growth,” said Genter.

Jackson has served with SAIC for nearly two decades. With the company, he has supported critical defense programs across SAIC. He most recently served as senior vice president and operations manager for SAIC’s Navy and Marine Corps Information Warfare Operation, where he supported the Navy’s digital transformation.

“Josh’s experience as the former lead of our Solutions and Technology Group will be an asset to our sector as we seek to leverage leading-edge technologies that drive digital transformation for our Navy customers,” Genter added.

Jackson joined SAIC in 2002, where he served as program manager. Since then, he has successfully led programs, divisions and organizations to support defense and national security customers.

Jackson previously led the Solutions and Technology Group with SAIC, where he supervised strategy and market growth. In the role, he was responsible for developing solutions that leverage SAIC’s cloud, software, analytics, digital engineering and training solutions.

Prior to joining SAIC, Jackson served in engineering and program leadership roles at Huntington Ingalls and led an engineering design effort for the VIRGINIA and SEAWOLF class submarines. He also served as project engineer for Northrop Grumman from 1999 to 2002.