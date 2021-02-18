SAIC Names John Bonsell as SVP of Government Affairs; Nazzic Keene Quoted

SAIC

John Bonsell has rejoined Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) as senior vice president of Government Affairs, effective immediately, the company reported on Thursday. In his new role, Bonsell will lead the business unit to support SAIC’s strategic objectives.

Bonsell will work with federal executive branch officials, members of Congress and their staffs and state and local officials to support the company’s initiative. Previously, Bonsell served as consultant with SAIC from 2007 to 2012. Between 2015 and 2018, Bonsell was SAIC’s vice president of Government Affairs.

When he wasn’t with SAIC, Bonsell served as the Majority Staff director for the Senate Armed Services Committee . With the committee, he managed the confirmation oversight responsibilities of the committee, with a focus on the Department of Defense (DoD) and security functions of the government.

Bonsell also served as the ranking staff director for the Senate Armed Services Committee and was the legislative director and deputy chief of staff for Sen. James Inhofe . During his military service with the Army, he served as chief of concepts and doctrine.

“We are incredibly excited for John to rejoin SAIC. He brings extensive industry knowledge and government experience as well as his in-depth working knowledge of the Department of Defense. John will continue to push SAIC further in meeting our customers’ needs as they navigate their digital transformation journeys,” said SAIC CEO and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, Nazzic Keene .

Bonsell will succeed SAIC senior vice president Tom Eldridge , who is set to retire in spring 2021. “Tom will remain with SAIC through April to ensure a successful transition. I want to thank him for more than 11 years with SAIC and for all of his contributions to our success,” Keene added.

Eldridge has been charged with overseeing the company’s Government Affairs advocacy and Business Development Operations, including Pricing, Price to Win, Competitive Intelligence, Proposal Operations, and Sales Enablement. Eldridge has been with SAIC since June 2009.

“It has been a privilege to work at SAIC with so many talented and innovative colleagues,” said Eldridge. “I am incredibly excited about SAIC’s future and will work with John for a smooth transition.”