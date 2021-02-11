SGT Wins Task Order to Support Space Force 45th Space Wing; Tina Dolph Quoted

Tina Dolph, president and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies

Siemens Government Technologies (SGT) has been awarded an initial task order for a potential $21 million by the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center , Huntsville, to provide electronic security maintenance and support of operations for the Space Force 45th Space Wing, the company reported on Thursday.

“Our team at the Cape has more than 49 years of collective experience in supporting the unique needs of our Space Force customer for fire and electronic security, with thorough knowledge of the systems installed for safe, secure and reliable operations,” said Tina Dolph , president and CEO of SGT and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

Under the award, SGT will utilize its smart infrastructure expertise to deliver maintenance and support for electronic security systems. The company’s efforts will advance orbital vehicle launches and range operations at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station (CCAFS), Patrick Air Force Base (PAFB) and Kennedy Space Center.

The 45th Space Wing provides support for NASA , the Air Force’s Technical Applications Center and 920th Rescue Wing and the Naval Ordnance Test Unit , which are responsible for national interests in space exploration, strategic defense and deterrence missions.

“We look forward to meeting our customers’ highest expectations for new efficiencies without compromise for safety or security, and we have just the team in place to support the pioneering men and women who are defining our future in Space security, science and exploration,” Dolph added.

With the contract, SGT has expanded its portfolio of building automation, utility monitoring and control systems and enhanced security systems at military installations. SGT secured the task order under the Army Corps of Engineers’ Utility Monitoring and Control Systems fifth generation (UMCS V) contracting vehicle.