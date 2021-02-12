Siemens USA Announces New Leadership for Government Affairs Unit; Barbara Humpton Quoted

Barbara Humpton CEO Siemens USA

Siemens USA has appointed several new executives to its Government Affairs organization to drive the company’s strategic business priorities across infrastructure, technology, advanced manufacturing, mobility and workforce, Siemens USA reported on Thursday.

“This core team of seasoned public policy experts will play a crucial role in bringing a policy lens to the opportunities where Siemens technologies and services can help address our nation’s most significant challenges,” said Barbara Humpton, CEO of Siemens USA and five-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Siemens USA has named Brie Sachse as vice president and head of Government Affairs to spearhead the legislative and policy agenda. Sachse will also supervise stakeholder engagement with policymakers, industry and business associations, as well as other strategic partners.

Sachse joined Siemens in 2013 as a senior leader on the Corporate and Public Affairs team. In her initial role, Sachse developed an understanding of Siemens USA’s technology portfolio and business requirements.

“Led by Brie with a strategic mindset and more than 15 years of expertise in local, state and federal government, this team will continue to be an invaluable asset in advancing the company’s U.S. priorities,” Humpton added.

In addition to Sachse’s new role, the company has also promoted Abby Campbell-Singer to senior director and head of Climate and Infrastructure Policy and Harrison Wadsworth to senior director and head of Digital and Transportation Policy.

David McCarthy will be the company’s unit as a policy and legislative analyst, and Ryan Dalton will serve as director of External Affairs to support Siemens USA’s state and local government affairs programs.

In his new role, Dalton will represent Siemens businesses with policymakers and other key stakeholders to protect critical markets, drive business growth and promote Siemens as a partner of choice. McCarthy will support the company’s government affairs operation by tracking current and pending legislation and its potential impact on the company’s businesses.