SOSi Wins Contract to Deliver IT, Logistics Support to DINFOS; Julian Setian Quoted

Julian Setian President

SOSi has been awarded a $21 million contract to provide enterprise IT and logistics support to the Defense Information School (DINFOS), a component of the Defense Media Agency (DMA), the company reported on Friday.

“This award exemplifies how we can leverage our robust service catalog to create market discriminators and grow our business organically,” said Julian Setian , president and CEO of SOSi and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

Under the contract, SOSi will deliver IT services, including network management, system administration and cybersecurity. The company will also provide broadcast engineering and audiovisual services to advance in-house resident, virtual and distance training.

In addition, SOSi will supply software and application development solutions, and maintain digital training resources, as well as manage a technology service desk for students and staff.

“We will perform a wide range of engineering and technology services to provide all DINFOS students with responsive and equitable access to the resources they need to prepare them for a variety of worldwide assignments within the Department of Defense,” said Ed Bachl , SOSi’s senior vice president for Defense IT and Intelligence Solutions.

DINFOS is responsible for training public affairs and visual information personnel in the principles, techniques, and applications of journalism, photojournalism, broadcasting, electronic imaging, broadcast systems maintenance, video production and visual information management.

“We are excited to assist DINFOS in its training mission and look forward to supporting the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) strategy of streamlining the network infrastructure of the Pentagon’s non-service-specific agencies,” Setian added.

About SOSi

Founded in 1989, SOSi is the largest private, family-owned and operated technology and services integrator in the aerospace, defense, and government services industry. Its global portfolio includes cybersecurity, software development, intelligence analysis, and military logistics.