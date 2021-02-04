Space Force Eyes Satellite Imaging for Beyond-Line-Of-Sight Targeting; Gen. John Raymond Quoted

Gen. John Raymond U.S. Space Force

The U.S. Space Force is in the early stages of studying the use of imaging data from small tactical satellites to detect targets beyond line of sight, C4ISRnet reported Wednesday.

Gen. John Raymond, chief of space operations and 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said during a recent call with the Defense Writers Group that the Space Force seeks to closely coordinate with intelligence sector partners to explore the use of tactical satellite imaging,

He noted that his office has begun efforts to assess potential design concepts for satellite-based BLOS targeting.

The use of satellite imagery for tactical applications traditionally fall under the intelligence community, specifically the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), according to C4ISRnet.

Previously, the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and the U.S. Navy earmarked funding for commercial GEOINT software and synthetic aperture radar technology, the report states.

“I do think as technology has allowed for smaller satellites to be more operationally relevant and you can do so at a price point that is cheaper, that there is a role for operational level tactical satellites as you described and that the Space Force would have a role in that,” noted Raymond.