SPA’s William Vantine to Serve as Member on NASA ISS Advisory Committee

Dr. William Vantine , president and chief executive officer of Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA), has been appointed as a member of the NASA International Space Station (ISS) Advisory Committee for another term, the company reported on Thursday.

“It is my honor and privilege to continue to serve on this Advisory Committee, and I look forward to supporting NASA, our Nation, and all of our International Partners in ensuring the continued success of the International Space Station,” Vantine said.

As a member of the committee, Vantine will provide advice and recommendations to NASA on the safety and operational readiness of the ISS. He will also help assess the possibilities for using the ISS for future space exploration.

Vantine will participate in independent and joint meetings with Russia’s Roscosmos Advisory Expert Council to assess ISS spaceflight operations and any additional issues identified in accordance with the committee charter.

“The work we are doing on the ISS is key to learning how to live and work in space and to our nation’s further development of innovative technologies,” Vantine added.

Vantine was named to the committee by NASA’s associate administrator for Human Exploration and Operations, Kathryn Lueders . The Advisory Committee is chaired by Lt. General Thomas Stafford , USAF (Ret.).

SPA has provided support to a variety of space agencies. In the past year, the company has received a five-year task order to support technical and engineering functions under the U.S. Space Command’s program management office director.

SPA will help the SPACECOM PMO supervise design, construction and systems integration efforts for command-and-control facilities such as the National Space Defense Center and the Joint Operations Center. The company received the task order under the General Services Administration’s Professional Services Schedule contract.