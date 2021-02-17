Tim Maurer Assumes Senior Counselor Post at DHS

Tim Maurer Senior Counselor DHS

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has appointed Tim Maurer, former director for the Cyber Policy Initiative at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, to serve as senior counselor for cybersecurity to Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and a 2021 Wash100 winner, CyberScoop reported on Wednesday.

He recently finished up work on a project with the World Economic Forum that concluded the global financial system was vulnerable to severe disruption from cyberattacks.

Maurer handled geopolitical topics in cybersecurity, internet and other areas such as influence operations and financial systems during his tenure at Carnegie. Maurer served as director of New America's Global Cybersecurity Norms and Resilience project.

He also worked with refugees and humanitarian personnel from the United Nations and served as a mentor under Harvard University's First Generation Mentorship initiative. Maurer authored a study published by Cambridge University that explored the proxy relationships between hackers and states.