Unanet

Tim Maurer Assumes Senior Counselor Post at DHS

Matthew Nelson February 17, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Tim Maurer Assumes Senior Counselor Post at DHS
Tim Maurer Senior Counselor DHS

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has appointed Tim Maurer, former director for the Cyber Policy Initiative at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, to serve as senior counselor for cybersecurity to Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and a 2021 Wash100 winner, CyberScoop reported on Wednesday. 

He recently finished up work on a project with the World Economic Forum that concluded the global financial system was vulnerable to severe disruption from cyberattacks.

Maurer handled geopolitical topics in cybersecurity, internet and other areas such as influence operations and financial systems during his tenure at Carnegie. Maurer served as director of New America's Global Cybersecurity Norms and Resilience project.

He also worked with refugees and humanitarian personnel from the United Nations and served as a mentor under Harvard University's First Generation Mentorship initiative. Maurer authored a study published by Cambridge University that explored the proxy relationships between hackers and states.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene Partners with Tellabs to Deliver ACUITY LAN Solution

Tyto Athene has partnered with Tellabs, a leader in Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, to launch Tyto Athene’s ACUITY LAN Solution. The company’s ACUITY Micro Data Center was created to provide mission-critical edge processing, analytics and unified communications in a turn-key solution. Tyto Athene will add Tellabs’ Optical LAN (OLAN) to enable the ACUITY LAN Solution to scale its tactical transportable network. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved