Tyto Athene Partners with Tellabs to Deliver ACUITY LAN Solution

Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene has partnered with Tellabs , a leader in Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, to launch Tyto Athene’s ACUITY LAN Solution . The company’s ACUITY Micro Data Center was created to provide mission-critical edge processing, analytics and unified communications in a turn-key solution.

“We see a lot of potential for this secure, quickly deployable LAN solution. Whether it is being able to enable localized communication and running applications in DIL bandwidth environments, or empowering first responders to have maximum capabilities at their disposal, the ACUITY LAN is the right solution,” said Fabian Plath , VP of Sales and Business Development at Tyto Athene.

Under the partnership, Tyto Athene will add Tellabs’ Optical LAN (OLAN) to enable the ACUITY LAN Solution to scale its tactical transportable network. The ACUITY LAN is an edge solution that will utilize Tellabs OLAN to ensure network readiness in a two person carry form-factor.

The solution will also enable remote powering of Optical Network Terminals (ONTs) and Power over Ethernet (PoE) in a reliable, secure, ruggedized system. ACUITY LAN includes Tellabs FlexSym Optical Line Terminal One (OLT1), Tellabs FlexSym Optical Network Terminal 248 (ONT248) and ONT Power/Splitter.

ACUITY LAN is ruggedized with harsh environment connectors and created in a custom Pelican transport case with backpack mounted fiber spool. The Tyto Athene-Tellabs partnership has ensured that ACUITY LAN can deliver compute, storage, security, communications, and networking power to support teams at the tactical edge.

“Optical LAN has been deployed by all government agencies because it simplifies the network, eliminates security vulnerabilities and speeds IT productivity. Now through this partnership with Tyto Athene, we are excited to bring these same benefits into the tactical transportable networking,” said Tom Parisi, VP of Government Sales for Tellabs .

About Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene, LLC is a full service systems integrator focused on helping clients accelerate their ability to make decisions by providing secure access to enterprise information throughout their operating environment.

We use a wide range of technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes for its clients worldwide, including a historically proven track record of success within the Federal marketplace providing turn-key voice, data, networking and UC systems. Tyto Athene is also the inventor and provider of the ACUITY® Micro Data Center product line.