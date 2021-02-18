Unanet

Tyto Athene to Hold Annual Sales, Engineering Meeting; Julene Slusher Quoted

Sarah Sybert February 18, 2021 News, Press Releases

Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene will hold its annual Sales and Engineering Kick-Off meeting from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, 2022 at Bellagio Las Vegas, the company reported this week. The event will unite Tyto Athene’s sales, engineering and executive teams to meet with strategic partners for planning and training for the upcoming year.

“The Sales Kick-Off Meeting is essential to meeting our short and long-term objectives”, said Julene Slusher, director of Marketing and Partner Relations for Tyto Athene, “By bringing everyone together in one location, we can efficiently convene for strategy meetings, education and networking.” 

Tyto Athene’s annual meeting will feature training from the company’s strategic partners. Previous presenters include NEC, AVAYA, GTS Group, Ribbon Communications, Ruckus Networks CommScope, Ciena, Extreme Networks, Compunetix, Jenne Inc., Corning Inc., Poly, RAD, Thinklogical, and T-Mobile. 

About Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene, LLC is a full-service systems integrator focused on helping clients accelerate their ability to make decisions by providing secure access to enterprise information throughout their operating environment. 

We use a wide range of technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes for its clients worldwide, including a historically proven track record of success within the Federal marketplace providing turn-key voice, data, networking and unified communications systems. Tyto Athene is also the inventor and provider of the ACUITY® Micro Data Center product line.

