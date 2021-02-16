Tyto Athene to Host Charity Golf Tournament to Support Fisher House Foundation

Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene has announced that it will host its 13th annual charity golf tournament to raise funds to support the Fisher House Foundation , a private-public partnership that supports members of the Armed Forces, retirees, veterans, and their families by offering shelter and support during a medical crisis.

The company held their first Charity Golf Tournament as a grassroots effort in collaboration with the Department of Information Management (DOIM) at Fort Bragg, N.C. in 2007. The effort was intended to raise funds for a Fisher House to be built at Fort Bragg.

This year, Tyto Athene’s event will take place on Sept. 9, 2021 at 1757 Golf Club in Dulles, Va. The company’s tournament has helped to raise more than $250 thousand since its launch to further the Fisher House’s mission.

As part of the initiative, Tyto Athene will cover all the costs associated with the golf tournament so that all sponsorships and golf fees are donated directly to the Fisher House.

“By supporting our military and veterans, we are supporting the best of our own communities. Partnering with the Fisher House Foundation allows our organization to continue to give back to those that give everything for our country,” the company wrote.

About Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene, LLC is a full-service systems integrator focused on helping clients accelerate their ability to make decisions by providing secure access to enterprise information throughout their operating environment.

We use a wide range of technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes for its clients worldwide, including a historically proven track record of success within the Federal marketplace providing turn-key voice, data, networking and unified communications systems. Tyto Athene is also the inventor and provider of the ACUITY Micro Data Center product line.