Tyto Athene Wins U.S. Navy Contract Support Consolidated Area Telephone Systems

Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene has been awarded a five and a half year, $37.6 million contract to support the Navy Consolidated Area Telephone Systems (CATS) in San Diego, Calif., the company reported on Friday. The CATS contract will provide Operational and Maintenance (O&M) support to Naval bases across the San Diego region.

Under the contract, Tyto Athene will support more than 120 thousand users, circuits and trunks; deliver the Avaya Switching network comprised of Avaya G3R, CM2, CM4 and CM6 voice switches; provide OSP support of underground and aerial copper and fiber optic cables; and supply maintenance, programming and deployment of Ciena Transport, Tellabs GPON, Actelis Networks, Positron, Adtran and other various telecom equipment.

Tyto Athene will support 24 bases as part of the contract, including the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station (NCTS) and Naval Bases at Seal Beach, Ventura County, Lemoore and Monterey. NCTS provides tactical and non-tactical telecommunications afloat and ashore.

The NCTS regionalized Base Communication Office (BCO) contracted Tyto Athene, an Avaya Diamond certified full-service systems integrator, to continue to support and maintain the entire CATS network including voice, data, and networking technology.

With the award, Tyto Athene will continue to provide support for the Navy’s Outside Plant (OSP) infrastructure, Inside Plant (ISP) maintenance and programming on the CATS Network, Avaya Voice Network Switching Equipment, peripheral circuits and equipment.

Tyto Athene’s San Diego Project Management Office has supported NCTS for the past three years. The company will continue to operate out of that location.

About Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene, LLC is a full service systems integrator focused on helping clients accelerate their ability to make decisions by providing secure access to enterprise information throughout their operating environment.

We use a wide range of technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes for its clients worldwide, including a historically proven track record of success within the Federal marketplace providing turn-key voice, data, networking and UC systems. Tyto Athene is also the inventor and provider of the ACUITY® Micro Data Center product line.