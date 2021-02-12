U.S. Space Force to Add Cyber Professionals to Defend Assets; Gen. John Raymond Quoted

Gen. John Raymond Chief of Space Operations U.S. Space Force

The U.S. Space Force will begin onboarding cyber professionals from the U.S. Air Force into its ranks to protect sensitive systems and missions. The added personnel will work to defend installations, including ground terminals and space assets, such as satellites. The transfer began in early Feb. 2021.

"Why it's so important for us to have those cyber professionals on the Space Force team — organic to our team — is that they will be part of our crew force. They will understand the cyber terrain of space, and it will help us protect this critical domain from that threat," chief of Space Operations Gen. Jay Raymond.

Raymond said about 1,300 enlisted Air Force and officers will be transferred by the end of the month. Space Force’s guardians will work in tandem with the Air Force’s cyber squadron initiative to build the agency’s mission defense teams. The U.S. Air Force mission defense teams feature specialized cyber experts that protect critical Air Force missions and installations.

The defense teams are supported by the Air Force’s enterprise-IT-as-a-service model, where mundane tasks are outsourced to contractors, enabling servicemen to perform cyber defense. The Space Force will leverage a similar framework to enable its cyber workforce to defend its terrain.

