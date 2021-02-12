Unanet

U.S.-U.K. Partnership Stands up Navy Technology Exchange Activity in London; Cmdr. Albert Arnold Quoted

Nichols Martin February 12, 2021 News, Technology

Albert Arnold Director London Tech Bridge

Naval forces of the U.S. and the U.K. have partnered to establish an international network for technology and concept exchanges between the two parties, National Defense Magazine reported Thursday.

The U.S. Navy worked with the U.K.'s royal navy to stand up the London Tech Bridge that would help the two achieve technology and operational interoperability. 

London Tech Bridge will serve as a platform where naval forces can collaborate with industry and academia to address both civilian and military technology needs.

NavalX, the U.S. Navy's office focusing on operational and developmental agility, manages multiple Tech Bridges, with the one in London being the first overseas outpost.

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Albert Arnold, London Tech Bridge's director, said the effort seeks to speed up how technologies are delivered to maritime warfighters.

