USAF’s Brig. Gens. Steven Behmer, Jason Lindsey to Lead F-35 Integration, Presidential Airlift

U.S. Air Force

Brig. Gens. Steven Behmer and Jason Lindsey will receive the assignment to become the U.S. Air Force's director of F-35 integration and program executive officer for presidential and executive airlift, respectively.

Behmer, who currently leads Air Combat Command's 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, will transfer to USAF's headquarters in Washington, D.C., as Brig. Gen. David Abba's successor to lead F-35 integration, the Department of Defense said Friday.

He has been with USAF since 1998, with a career that includes work as commandant of USAF Weapons School and executive officer to the commander of Air Combat Command.

Lindsey is Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's program manager for KC-46, the Air Force's new aerial refueler. He will remain stationed at Wright-Patterson AFB for his new role, through which he will lead efforts to procure presidential and executive transport aircraft.

He formerly served as director of staff at Air Force Materiel Command.