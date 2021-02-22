USMC Seeks Network Activity Monitoring Concepts for Insider Threat Mitigation Pilot

Network Security

The U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) has released a solicitation seeking potential sources of user activity monitoring technologies that can help the Department of Defense (DoD) manage possible threats across its unclassified and classified networks.

The Marine Corps issued the sources-sought notice on the SAM.gov website Thursday as part of efforts to pilot a UAM tool that can continuously audit and observe the DoD’s network activity in line with the Marne Corps Insider Threat Program.

According to the draft performance work statement, USMC's insider threat initiative covers UAM activities on Marine Corps Enterprise Networks at the non-classified and secret internet protocol levels.

Data from UAM platforms will be integrated with information such as counterintelligence, law enforcement and human resources data to support visualization, investigation and defense against MCEN insider threats.

The UAM tool must also handle file and systems activity monitoring to enable early mitigation of insider threat behavior such as violent acts.

Responses to the solicitation are due on Mar. 19.