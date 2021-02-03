ViON Promotes Rob Davies to COO, David Kushner to SVP of Sales; Tom Frana Quoted

Rob Davies COO ViON

ViON Corporation has promoted Rob Davies to chief operations officer and David Kushner to senior vice president of Sales, the company reported on Wednesday.

“Rob’s ability to lead a large team is incredibly strong,” said Tom Frana , chairman and CEO of ViON. “His federal government experience and industry knowledge has enabled us to better position ViON to take advantage of the increased market demand for on-premise as-a-Service Private Cloud.

As COO, Davies will be responsible for ViON’s Cloud and Infrastructure as-a-Services offerings, as well as Professional Services, Managed Services and Support Services. With more than two decades of experience, Davies has a broad range of expertise in supporting federal and commercial business in information technology.

Prior to ViON, Davies served as vice president of U.S. Public Sector Services for Computer Associates (CA) Technologies, where he integrated all facets of the two businesses to include facility clearances, financial systems, contractual processes, sales processes, commissioning, rate structures, marketing and proposals.

He was previously chief executive officer and president with Base Technologies . During his tenure, Davies structured, negotiated and completed acquisition of BaseTech by CA Technologies in April 2011. He also doubled Base Technologies revenue in five years to $44 million, increased annual profits by an average of 40 percent and grew the employee base to 220.

Kushner joined ViON more than a decade ago. Since then, he has held several key positions, culminating in his promotion as SVP of Sales. With the company, Kushner has expanded ViON partnerships and revenues over the past three years.

In addition, he has helped ViON complete major as-a-Service program acquisitions supporting over $1 billion in contract ceiling. Kushner has also led a complete overhaul of the company’s business development and capture organization to better align with customer markets.

Before joining ViON, he spent ten years with EMC Corporation’s Intelligence Group , where he managed the OEM Business Development Team.

“Rob and Dave have had a tremendously positive impact on us here at ViON, and both represent the next generation of C-suite executives,” said Frana. “Rob has effectively been serving in the role for the past few months, and we promoted Dave to encourage us to think more strategically about program business and growth.”