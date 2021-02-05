VMware Enhances vRealize Cloud Management to Support Multi-Cloud Environments

VMware

VMware has announced innovations across its VMware vRealize Cloud Management portfolio of on-premises and Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, which will enable customers to securely deploy and operate hybrid and multi-cloud environments, the company reported on Wednesday. Customers have also leveraged VMware vRealize Cloud Management solutions to gain greater IT and business agility to increase business outcomes.

“In today’s uncertain world, enterprises are seeking to increase agility and efficiencies to remain competitive and to drive faster business growth,” said Purnima Padmanabhan , senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Management Business Unit, VMware.

VMware vRealize Cloud Management will enable customers to deploy and operate applications, infrastructure and platform services, from the data center to the cloud to the edge. The company’s platform will accelerate innovation by providing additional services, efficiency by visibility and automation. The offerings will help control and mitigate risk through unified operations and governance.

The company’s vRealize Automation 8.3 will enhance solutions for critical automation use cases, including self-service multi-clouds, network automation and DevOps with actionable insights, greater security and improved performance.

Additionally, VMware’s solution will deliver self-driving operations to better optimize, plan and scale private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. VMware vRealize Operations will be powered by AI and predictive analytics to provide continuous performance, capacity and cost optimization, proactive planning, intelligent remediation and integrated compliance.

VMware vRealize Network Insight 6.1 and VMware vRealize Network Insight Cloud will provide an end-to-end network view, leveraging data across virtual and physical infrastructure. The company will utilize machine learning for application discovery, as well as assurance and verification capabilities to plan, build and manage complex networks.

The company’s Skyline product will deliver proactive intelligence across VMware environments to prevent issues and unscheduled downtime. VMware’s Skyline Advisor will feature expanded visibility into the identified vulnerabilities and improve support request visibility.

“As more businesses pursue cloud as an agility strategy, vRealize Cloud Management helps customers run their applications anywhere while maintaining consistent operations and common governance across all environments,” Padmanabhan added.