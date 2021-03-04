Acting CBP CIO Sonny Bhagowalia Appointed to Full-Time Role

Sonny Bhagowalia CIO CBP

Sonny Bhagowalia, who recently served as the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) acting chief information officer, has been appointed to take up the role on a full-time basis, Federal News Network reported Wednesday. The CBP official received the full-time CIO appointment in Feb. 2021.

He has more than three decades of professional experience, having held technical and leadership roles at Boeing, the FBI, the State of Hawaii, the General Services Administration and the departments of the Treasury and the Interior.

Bhagowalia held the CIO role at the Interior and Treasury departments, Hawaii's state government and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, making his new CBP job his fifth time as a government CIO. He was also CBP's acting assistant commissioner for the agency's information technology office.