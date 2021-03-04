AECOM JV Finishes Wastewater Treatment Plant Build

AECOM

AECOM-Graham Construction joint venture (JV) has completed the design-build work on the first wastewater treatment plant in Victoria, British Columbia, AECOM reported on Thursday. The McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant will deliver tertiary treatment for wastewater from the core area municipalities.

“We’re honored to support the Capital Regional District in delivering this world-class wastewater treatment plant by bringing forward our industry leading resume of water and environmental solutions,” said Marc Devlin , AECOM’s regional chief executive, Canada. “AECOM is committed to leading environmental, social, and governance best practices and making a positive impact on the communities we serve.”

Work at the facility began in 2017 by Harbour Resource Partners, a joint venture between AECOM and Graham. The plant is the main component of a $590 million wastewater program undertaken by the Capital Regional District.

The design-build partnership leveraged AECOM’s wastewater design and environmental expertise and Graham’s well-established competence in this sector of construction in Canada. Despite logistical challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was successfully delivered on time, meeting federal and provincial regulations.

The JV delivered environmental work, including acquisition of all permits and approvals required for construction. The plant has incorporated elements that promote sustainability and energy efficiency, such as the construction of an operations and maintenance building.

In addition, an education and interpretive space is featured on the second floor of the building to engage the community with the plant’s water cycle, local natural environment, and the overall importance of stormwater management.