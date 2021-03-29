Alion Ranked On 2021 WBJ’s List Of Largest Government Technology Contractors; Steve Schorer Quoted

Steve Schorer

Alion Science and Technology announced on Monday that the company had been ranked in Washington Business Journal’s List of Largest Government Technology Contractors for 2021. The list ranks companies involved in government contracting (GovCon) that are headquartered in the Washington DC metropolitan area.

“Alion is proud to be included in this industry ranking and for being recognized as a top government technology provider. Alion has seen tremendous growth over the past few years and market demands have accelerated for our cutting-edge technology in live, virtual and constructive solutions; electronic warfare; artificial intelligence; ISR; and leading cyber capabilities,” commented Steve Schorer , chairman and CEO of Alion Science and Technology as well as a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

The ranking followed a strong business year for Alion. In 2020 and under Schorer’s leadership, Alion secured many contract awards that expanded its technical portfolio and driven growth. For example, Alion was awarded a five-year $142 million prime task order to support the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command and Ground Vehicle Systems Center.