Unanet

Alion Ranked On 2021 WBJ’s List Of Largest Government Technology Contractors; Steve Schorer Quoted

William McCormick March 29, 2021 News, Technology

Alion Ranked On 2021 WBJ’s List Of Largest Government Technology Contractors; Steve Schorer Quoted
Steve Schorer

Alion Science and Technology announced on Monday that the company had been ranked in Washington Business Journal’s List of Largest Government Technology Contractors for 2021. The list ranks companies involved in government contracting (GovCon) that are headquartered in the Washington DC metropolitan area.

“Alion is proud to be included in this industry ranking and for being recognized as a top government technology provider. Alion has seen tremendous growth over the past few years and market demands have accelerated for our cutting-edge technology in live, virtual and constructive solutions; electronic warfare; artificial intelligence; ISR; and leading cyber capabilities,” commented Steve Schorer, chairman and CEO of Alion Science and Technology as well as a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

The ranking followed a strong business year for Alion. In 2020 and under Schorer’s leadership, Alion secured many contract awards that expanded its technical portfolio and driven growth. For example, Alion was awarded a five-year $142 million prime task order to support the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command and Ground Vehicle Systems Center.

Visit Wash100.com to cast a vote for Steve Schorer as the most significant executive of consequence to the GovCon sector. Cast your TEN votes TODAY to advocate your favorite leaders in the federal and government sectors. The elite leader with the most votes by April 30th will be recognized by the GovCon community as the industry’s most influential member.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

White House

President Biden Nominates Maryanne Donaghy, Seema Nanda for Key VA, DOL Roles

President Biden has nominated former Department of Justice (DOJ) officials Maryanne Donaghy and Seema Nanda to assume leadership roles at the departments of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Labor (DOL), respectively. Donaghy received a nomination for assistant secretary for accountability and whistleblower protection at the VA while Nanda was nominated to serve as DOL solicitor. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved