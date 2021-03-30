Amentum Awarded $57M Task Order to Provide U.S. Navy Maintenance, Sustainment Services; Dr. Karl Spinnenweber Quoted

Dr. Karl Spinnenweber

Amentum, a leading contractor to U.S. federal and allied governments, announced on Tuesday that the company has received a potential three-year $57 million task order to provide maintenance and sustainment services for the Commander, Electronic Attack WING U.S. Pacific Fleet under the Contract Field Teams (CFT) contract.

“We look forward to returning to Whidbey Island and providing these essential maintenance services in support of our U.S. Navy customer,” said Dr. Karl Spinnenweber, president of Amentum’s Mission Readiness Group.

Amentum will provide a wide range of services, including flight line, intermediate/field, depot/sustainment, corrosion control and organizational maintenance support for the Navy’s platforms at Whidbey Island, Wash.

“As a premier provider of maintenance services for the Navy, we are proud to bring our unparalleled experience, having sustained mission critical platforms for our military customers at sites worldwide,” Dr. Spinnenweber added.

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics.