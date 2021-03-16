Amentum Creates Innovative MBSE Collaboration Center To Benefit DOD Customers; Jill Bruning Quoted

Jill Bruning

Amentum announced Tuesday the creation of its Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) Collaboration Center near Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC). The Center aims to create new digital engineering capabilities to benefit the Department of Defense’s (DOD) customer base in the application and practice of MBSE.

“We bring the team. We integrate technology. And now this new Center leverages these market strengths to benefit our customers. Our top engineers are using the latest systems and tools in collaboration with government engineers and program managers to solve problems for our warfighters and those in harm’s way around the world,” said Jill Bruning , president of Amentum and former Wash100 Award recipient.

MBSE training will allow engineers to work using a digital environment rather than traditional design documents. Digital models increase engineers' ability to understand design-change impacts, communicate design intent, perform and verify end-to-end design traceability, analyze and simulate system design before a design is built.

“Amentum is a market leader in Electromagnetic Spectrum systems engineering and is known for providing engineering at the cutting edge, designing innovative approaches to systems and sensor integration,” added Bruning.

The MBSE Collaboration Center will feature laboratories equipped with software tools, training, and certification in the use of MBSE tools, modeling methodologies, frameworks, and ontologies. It will also include training cells with computer systems, servers, MBSE/MBE software, simulation tools, presentation panels and links to prototyping tools.

The state-of-the-art labs at the Center will bring together the top private-sector and government engineers, the latest tools, and advanced digital domain models to enhance collaboration and defeat emerging threats.

“When the lives of warfighters depend on these systems and the seamless integration of sensors and systems from numerous vendors, we want to provide the capability for the top engineers to access the best tools and techniques, even in a post-COVID environment,” concluded Bruning.