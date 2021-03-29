AMERICAN SYSTEMS Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Employers 2021; President, CEO Peter Smith Quoted

Peter Smith President

AMERICAN SYSTEMS announced on Monday that the company had recently been named one of America’s Best Employers in 2021 on Forbes annual list.

“Our company is invested in our employee-owners and vice-versa,” said Peter Smith, president and CEO of AMERICAN SYSTEMS, as well as a three-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, determines the list through an independent survey of more than 50,000 American employees and an evaluation process based on the direct and indirect recommendations from employees on their respective companies.

“Making the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers is a wonderful validation of that collaborative relationship. We’re honored,” Smith added.

In addition to its accolade with Forbes, AMERICAN SYSTEMS was also named to the Top Workplaces 2021 USA list by Energage in Jan. 2020.

About AMERICAN SYSTEMS

Founded in 1975, AMERICAN SYSTEMS is a government engineering and IT solutions provider and one of the top 100 employee-owned companies in the United States, with approximately 1,475 employees nationwide.

Based in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Chantilly, VA, the company provides Enterprise IT, Acquisition and Lifecycle Support, Engineering and Analysis, Test & Evaluation, and Training Solutions to DoD, Intel, and civilian government customers.