Army Futures Command Tests Electronic Warfare Tech for Cyber Quest 2021; Maj. Gen. Neil Hersey Quoted

Electronic Warfare

The U.S. Army Futures Command (AFC) has concluded a 13-day exercise to assess the capacity of 15 technologies for applications such as offensive cyber, electronic warfare and tactical electromagnetic-spectrum operations, FedScoop reported on Monday.

Cyber Quest 2021 saw assessments of cyber technologies such as an Accenture-developed pattern recognition concept for manipulating digital signatures.

“This is unique because of the dialog it allows,” noted Maj. Gen. Neil Hersey, the Army Cyber Center of Excellence's commanding general. AFC also simulated an airbase attack to test radios with anti-jamming elements as well as features for tracking adversary actions through electromagnetic signatures.

The Army expects the larger-scale tests that took place during the exercise to help inform the service branch’s requirements for future contracts.