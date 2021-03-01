Army Holds UAS Demo Event

UAS Demo

The U.S. Army is conducting a demonstration activity to assess four air vehicles that may serve as potential successors to the service branch's RQ-7 Shadow fleet.

Various brigade combat teams within the Army Forces Command underwent a six-week flight training activity to familiarize themselves with the air vehicles, the service branch said Friday.

The Army can transport each air vehicle via CH-47 Chinook helicopters or organic ground vehicles in a move to enable tactical maneuverability. FORSCOM's Future Vertical Lift cross-functional team has worked with the Army's Program Executive Office since 2018 to select and obtain drone units for the project.

The team held soldier touch points to secure inputs and feedback in line with the effort. The event is slated to run through March 5th.