Army OKs Capability Development Document for Navigation Warfare, Situational Awareness Tech

Matthew Nelson March 30, 2021 News, Technology

U.S. Army

The U.S. Army approved a capability development document that aims to speed up the experimentation and development of navigation warfare and situational awareness technologies. 

The Navigation Warfare Situational Awareness (NAVWAR-SA) Abbreviated Capability Development Document (A-CDD) outlines approaches on the usage of various tools for soldier assessment, testing and rapid prototyping of NAVWAR-SA technologies, the Army said Monday.

The Army's Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing/Space Cross-Functional Team also intends to inform the service branch's NAVWAR-SA technology requirements through the use of a "buy, try and decide" method.

According to the military service, the team worked with the Army's capability managers for space and high altitude to craft the written requirements and undergo the accreditation process for A-CDD.

The team aims to evaluate and demonstrate prototype NAVWAR-SA technologies during the PNT Assessment Exercise and the Project Convergence 21 event.

NAVWAR-SA technologies are designed to characterize operating environments determine interferences that could degrade the quality of PNT signals.

