Army to Stand up Centers for All-Domain Weapon Planning

Nichols Martin March 29, 2021 News, Technology

U.S. Army

The U.S. Army will establish facilities for data sharing to help the military integrate multiple weapon systems for all-domain operations, FedScoop reported Friday. The service branch aims for the All-Domain Operation Centers to boost the precision, range and deployment speeds of weapon systems.

“The nascent ADOCs…will provide combatant commanders the ability to make decisions faster from the onset,” Col. Jason Charland, military deputy for the Department of the Army‘s Management Office-Strategy, Plans and Policy, told reporters on Friday.

These centers will operate from the Army's Multi-Domain Task Forces, which implement new technologies and associated operational concepts. Joint Base Lewis-McChord houses the task forces through which the ADOCs will operate.

