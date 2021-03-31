Army’s Enterprise Cloud Management Office Transitions Into Field Operating Agency; Raj Iyer Quoted

Raj Iyer CIO U.S. Army

The U.S. Army’s Enterprise Cloud Management Office has transitioned away from its former name and is now operating as the Enterprise Cloud Management Agency (ECMA), the Army Chief Information Officer said in a tweet Monday. ECMA will act as a field operating agency of the Army CIO's office and continue under the leadership of Paul Puckett.

Puckett, who was named ECMO director in 2019, will continue reporting to Raj Iyer, the Army CIO and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient. Iyer told FedScoop in a statement that the operational change brings “new responsibilities and authorities” on enterprisewide cloud efforts, the publication reported Tuesday.

ECMA previously launched initiatives like the cARMY enterprise cloud which was meant to support programs such as the multidomain operations-focused Project Convergence.

“The formation of the ECMA as a new [FOA] represents the Army’s commitment to centralized acceleration to the cloud and adopting new digital technologies to implement the Army’s Digital Modernization Strategy,” Iyer noted.

