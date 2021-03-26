Army’s Lori Mongold: Enterprise Data Management, Cloud Key to Remaining Ahead of Adversaries

Enterprise Data Management

Lori Mongold, chief of strategic operations enterprise at the U.S Army Management Office, said she expects the service to prioritize enterprise-level data and cloud strategies within five years, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Mongold told the publication in an interview aired Thursday that she envisions the Army to develop its abilities to execute seamless data management and stay ahead of adversaries in that domain.

She noted that the Army takes a hybrid approach to data gathering and storage in line with other strategic efforts such as appointing a chief data officer. Data governance also serves as a cultural issue in the military branch, which must work to drive data-sharing efforts to really benefit from data, according to Mongold.

“An Army is structured to make life and death decisions. So if we can have data available, we understand that data and we use that data in a way we become data dominant. And that means we have leverage over our adversary and our senior leaders can make risk-informed decisions,” she said.