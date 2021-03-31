AT&T, Cisco Develop Highly Secure SD-WAN Capabilities; Will Eborall Quoted

SD-WAN Capabilities

AT&T announced on Wednesday that the company is adding new features from Cisco to its SD-WAN capabilities. AT&T SD-WAN with Cisco Teleworker solution will provide customers with fast and secure SD-WAN capabilities whose employees work from home.

“AT&T continues to adapt its offerings to align with the customer needs of today, with these enhancements to SD-WAN with Cisco. As a leader in supporting all shapes and sizes of businesses, and the largest SD-WAN provider in North America, we’re giving businesses the tools not just to manage their needs today, but prepare for the future,” commented Will Eborall , AVP of Product Marketing Management for AT&T.

AT&T SD-WAN with Cisco Teleworker solution is designed to allow businesses to quickly stand up and manage remote employees by using the employees’ home internet connection and layers on the full SD-WAN stack with one piece of hardware. It will provide enterprise-grade services without sacrificing performance.

Public sector clients of AT&T SD-WAN with Cisco Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA) will enjoy managed, high-performance policy-based service while meeting the FISMA criteria for managing system security and risks.

Customers will also have a co-managed option. This will provide customers the ability to self-manage and control their business application policies. The co-managed option will still rely on AT&T for managed service support for configuration, fault and performance management.

AT&T and Cisco’s product will emphasize security and prioritize business applications over non-business traffic. It is simple to deploy and will give employees visibility into the edge, with near real-time manageability.