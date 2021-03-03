AVIAN Names Pete Sarrat as CGO; Kevin Switick Quoted

AVIAN

AVIAN has appointed Pete Sarrat , the company’s vice president for Federal Solutions, as chief growth officer, AVIAN reported on Tuesday.

“For many years as a small business owner I learned how to wear multiple ‘hats’ for various roles in the company,” said Kevin Switick, chief executive officer at AVIAN . “The hope was that AVIAN would grow and one day I could transfer the hats to others in the organization that would lead the way. It brings me great joy to transfer the growth strategy hat to Pete, who I know will take AVIAN to the next level and beyond.”

As AVIAN’s new chief growth officer, Sarrat will lead strategic planning to accelerate growth as the company enters new markets. He will also collaborate with leaders in the organization to execute the corporate vision, developed by Switick.

Sarrat has more than two decades of experience in business development. Prior to his tenure with AVIAN, Sarrat served as a vice president for Business Development for Whitney, Bradley and Brown (WBB). Before that, Sarrat was the vice president for Business Development at Constellation Software Engineering .

“While growing AVIAN is a team effort for our employee-owners, I am incredibly excited to have Pete provide the guidance and direction for the future,” Switick added. Sarrat has prior military service in the U.S. Navy and a bachelor of science degree in finance from Georgetown University.

"The opportunities available for AVIAN's growth are limitless," Sarrat said. "I am excited to be in the position to lead growth efforts at AVIAN in support of our strategic business plan."