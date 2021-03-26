Unanet

AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Metrics

William McCormick March 26, 2021 News, Technology

AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Metrics
AWS

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced the general availability of Amazon Lookout for Metrics, a new fully managed service that detects anomalies in metrics and helps determine their root cause. 

Amazon Lookout for Metrics helps customers monitor the most important metrics for their business like revenue, web page views, active users, transaction volume, and mobile app installations with greater speed and accuracy. 

The service also makes it easier to diagnose the root cause of anomalies like unexpected dips in revenue, high rates of abandoned shopping carts, spikes in payment transaction failures, increases in new user sign-ups, and many more—all with no machine learning experience required. 

With Amazon Lookout for Metrics, there is no up-front commitment or minimum fee, and customers pay only for the number of metrics analyzed per month. 

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Jim Reuter

NASA Funds Small Business for Research, Development of New Space Tech; Jim Reuter Quoted

NASA has invested $45 million in 365 small business projects that support the areas of space science and technology, aeronautics and human exploration. The space agency said Thursday it funds these companies with up to $125,000 each for the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer program's first phase, where they demonstrate the feasibility of proposed technologies.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved