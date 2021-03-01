BAE Systems Names Lisa Hand as VP, GM of Integrated Defense Solutions Business; Al Whitmore Quoted

Lisa Hand BAE Systems

BAE Systems has appointed Lisa Hand as vice president and general manager of the company’s Integrated Defense Solutions business to supervise an organization of more than 2,600 employees across the nation and internationally, BAE Systems reported on Monday. Hand’s team will deliver engineering, integration and sustainment services to support mission effectiveness.

“Lisa has a proven record of leadership and in-depth knowledge of our customers, and I know she will be an invaluable member of our leadership team,” said Al Whitmore , president of BAE Systems Intelligence & Security sector and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

Throughout her career, Hand has managed a variety of portfolios, spanning across combat systems capabilities, such as systems of systems engineering, digital and model-based systems engineering, integration, cybersecurity, test and evaluation, operations and maintenance and logistics. Hand has been with BAE Systems for more than a decade, serving in roles of increasing responsibility.

Prior to her appointment, Hand served as business unit lead for Integrated Defense Solutions’ Mission Solutions. In this position, she helped lead the Navy’s Trident II Strategic Weapons System and AEGIS Combat Systems programs , as well as mission solution programs.

From Feb. 2017 to Feb. 2018, Hand served as senior director of Combat Systems with BAE Systems, where she provided strategic leadership for the company’s Intelligence & Security Sector's Maritime Combat Systems portfolio. She also delivered a wide range of combat systems capabilities, such as systems engineering, integration and test.

Before that, she was the senior director of Contracts with BAE Systems. She led the Contracts Operations for a $1.2 billion business unit and provided leadership to the functional organization. She made recommendations on overall strategy for the business and delivered advice and guidance to the company’s leadership.

“She also shares our commitment to excellence, focus on safety, and passion for leveraging our systems integration expertise, innovative digital engineering approach, and advanced technologies to help our customers achieve their missions,” Whitmore concluded.