CBO: Navy Submarine Fleet Could Exceed Shipyard Maintenance Capacities in 30 Years

Navy Submarine Fleet

A new Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report states that the size of the U.S. Navy’s submarine fleet is likely to exceed shipyards’ capacity to maintain the vessels in 25 to 30 years.

CBO said Thursday that the Navy has faced delays in submarine maintenance activities due to factors such as workforce shortage and increasing demands for maintenance in line with overhaul work.

According to CBO’s report, the Navy’s modified fiscal year 2020 shipbuilding plan directs the procurement of 61 attack submarines within 30 years. The new plan also envisions a fleet of over 400 warships by 2051.

Accurate maintenance scheduling could help the Navy improve submarine deployment planning while mitigating disruptions due to delays, according to CBO.

The agency also suggests reducing fleet size, driving workforce expansion efforts and sending submarines for private shipyard servicing.

