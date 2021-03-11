CISA, NSF, VA Senior Leaders on 5G Deployment, Modernization Issues

5G Implementation

Bob Kolasky , assistant director of the National Risk Management Center (NRMC), said the key to 5G implementation is having software security tools to isolate sources of risk and prevent subsequent vulnerabilities, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) official said that isolating elements will make networks easier to handle and enable tech teams to “deal with issues as they emerge.”

Thyagarajan Nandagopal , acting deputy division director of the Computer and Information Science and Engineering directorate within the National Science Foundation (NSF), said that implementing 5G will require concurrent operations with LTE-driven 4G networks.

He noted that the rolling out of next-generation equipment will enable customers to transition out of LTE and into a 5G network over time.

Ryan Vega , the lead for diffusion of excellence at the Department of Veterans Affairs' Center for Innovation, noted that testing and evaluating emerging technologies like 5G for the benefit of patients and clinicians will serve as a key focus area for the department this fiscal year.

He added that he expects to see more prevalent usage of connected devices in homes as well as acute care.