CISA Provides Physical Security Guidance for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Satellite Clinics

Nichols Martin March 1, 2021 News, Technology

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has published a document to support the physical security of COVID-19 vaccine distribution points.

The "COVID-19 Vaccine Points of Distribution Physical Security Action Guide" is designed to help distribution managers protect their personnel and vaccine recipients from explosive devices, insider threat, active shooters and other physical threats, CISA said Friday.

Points of distribution or PODs are temporary satellite clinics and do not have a permanent security infrastructure. The actionable guide features advisory on how to prevent or mitigate physical threats despite the temporary nature of a POD's infrastructure.

CISA developed the guide to help POD managers strengthen their facilities' security and ensure that vaccine delivery is not interrupted by physical security threats.

The agency also released an infographic to guide the security of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in general.

