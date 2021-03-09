Unanet

CISA to Begin Managing Federal Web Domain in April; Eric Goldstein Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers March 9, 2021 News, Press Releases, Technology

CISA to Begin Managing Federal Web Domain in April; Eric Goldstein Quoted
Cybersecurity

The General Services Administration (GSA) is transferring oversight responsibilities for the “.gov” domain to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in a move that will take effect in April 2021.

CISA said Monday it will manage the top-level domain (TLD) which covers all branches of the federal government including states, counties, cities, tribes and territories. The move comes as part of efforts to comply with the DOTGOV Act of 2020 which directs oversight of the TLD to fall under CISA’s purview.

Eric Goldstein, executive assistant director for the cybersecurity division at CISA, said that using a .gov domain provides security benefits such as two-factor authentication and notifications on changes to DNS activity.

“We’ll endeavor to make the TLD more secure for the American public and harder for malicious actors to impersonate,” he said.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

USSOCOM

USSOCOM to Explore Viability of Emerging Tech in Ground Vehicle Fleet; Col. Joel Babbitt Quoted

U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) will further invest in new technologies expected to modernize the USSOCOM fleet of ground vehicles. USSOCOM is exploring how autonomy, advanced situational awareness, hybrid-electric power and lightweight armor can augment a vehicle family of 3,000 platforms. General Dynamics delivered the Ground Mobility Vehicle (GMV) 1.1 that the military uses for special operations last year.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved