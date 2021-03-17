CNSI Receives Top Score in NASPO Evaluation; Todd Stottlemyer Quoted

Todd Stottlemyer, CEO of CNSI

CNSI announced Wednesday that it received the top overall score in the 2020 NASPO ValuePoint™ multi-state evaluation of Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) Claims Processing and Management Services. CNSI received the highest composite proposal and demonstration scores and the top overall weighted score.

“We anticipate 90% of future state Medicaid modernization procurements will leverage NASPO ValuePoint’s cooperative contracting model, since the proposals, tiered pricing, and multi-state evaluations are completed and publicly available for any interested state. This relieves a significant burden on a state’s Medicaid program and procurement staff and saves substantial time and money,” commented former Wash100 Award recipient and CNSI CEO Todd Stottlemyer .

CNSI’s performance will permit states and territories to procure CNSI solutions through NASPO ValuePoint. These solutions include Medicaid claims processing and provider enrollment solutions, technology services encompassing call centers, cloud hosting, financial management services, business operations, data analytics and federal reporting.

“Our Lead State Model™, which is supported by a multi-state Sourcing Team, allows us to leverage the expertise and buying power of multiple states to deliver the highest standard of excellence in government procurement. As NASPO ValuePoint continues to make inroads into the world of Medicaid Management Information Services for the benefit of our member states, we’d like to recognize that CNSI has been added to the newest suite of ValuePoint Master Agreements in this complex and challenging area,” said Sarah Hilderbrand COO of NASPO.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has received and approved NASPO ValuePoint MMIS master agreements. Due to the fact, they are a major funder of Medicaid technology modernization initiatives for multiple states. CMS will continue to stress the importance of modular and highly configurable technology solutions, which is a fundamental part of CNSI’s services.

“I’m extremely proud of the work CNSI has done to create a flexible and scalable modular platform that supports mission-critical state Medicaid programs. CNSI’s configurable evoBRIX X platform allowed our state clients in 2020 to quickly use new COVID-19 testing codes and eligibility groups, getting critical funds to healthcare providers,” concluded Stottlemyer.