CohnReznick Earns CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization, Registered Provider Organization Certification; Bhavesh Vadhani Quoted

CohnReznick has become one of the first organizations to be recognized with a CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) and a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) accreditation body, the company announced on Friday.

“CohnReznick is excited to advance within the CMMC-AB ecosystem, enabling us to assist our clients in taking the next step toward CMMC compliance,” said Bhavesh Vadhani, National Director of CohnReznick’s Cybersecurity, Technology Risk, and Privacy Practice and a CMMC-AB Registered Practitioner.

Through its C3PAO certification, CohnRenick can now sponsor CMMC assessments, engage certified assessors, review assessment quality and submit assessment results to CMMC-AB for approval. In addition, its RPO certification verifies that the company is familiar with the basic constructs of the CMMC Standard and delivers non-certified CMMC consulting services.

CohnReznick can guide and prepare organizations toward CMMC compliance as an RPO. The certifications also authorize CohnReznick to help Department of Defense (DOD) contractors achieve CMMC compliance.

“These credentials give us the opportunity to advise defense contractors throughout their journey in becoming CMMC-certified while helping to protect the DOD’s sensitive data and also playing a critical role in protecting our nation against cybersecurity threats from the adversaries,” Vadhani added.

