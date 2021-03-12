Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces Results for Its Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter

Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) today reported its operating results for the second fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2021 and updated its financial targets for fiscal 2021.

Commenting on the Company's second quarter fiscal 2021 performance, Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I could not be more pleased with our outstanding performance during the quarter, including our very strong bookings and a growing pipeline of opportunities.” Mr. Kornberg added, “Demand appears to be strengthening across our markets, showing early signs of the post-pandemic recovery. With our investment in innovation, including our recently completed acquisition of UHP, and our market leadership positions, I believe we are exceedingly well-positioned for a banner year in fiscal 2022 and achieving many years of sustainable profitable growth.”

Comtech expects fiscal 2021 consolidated net sales to be in a range of $610.0 million to $620.0 million. This revenue range reflects an updated assessment of the timing of shipment for existing and anticipated orders. The Company continues to target Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $74.0 million to $76.0 million.