Congressional Commission Recommends Stronger DOD Statement on Broader AI Adoption; Robert Work Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers March 16, 2021 News, Technology

Robert Work, vice chairman of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), said the U.S. must integrate autonomy and AI into systems warfare to stay ahead of adversaries, FCW reported Monday. 

Work told the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on National Security and Armed Services Subcommittee on cyber, innovative technologies and information systems at a joint hearing that the U.S. needs a universal cloud-based digital infrastructure like the Joint AI Center's Joint Common Foundation (JCF) to support the development and identification of use cases for AI.

"This will literally affect every operation, mission that we do. And it's going to require a different way of training our and educating our commanders and our people," he noted.

Eric Schmidt, chair of NSCAI, added that the Department of Defense (DOD) needs to have a stronger stance on large-scale AI adoption. He noted that this entails more resources and control at the commander and combatant command levels.

NSCAI cited recommendations in its report such as more funding for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to conduct multiple research efforts on the use of AI for disinformation campaigns.

