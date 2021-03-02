Connecticut-Based Educator Miguel Cardona Senate-Confirmed to Lead Education Department

Miguel Cardona Secretary of Education

Miguel Cardona, President Biden's nominee for leadership over the Department of Education, has received Senate confirmation for the role, NPR reported Monday.

Cardona, who most recently was Connecticut's education commissioner, won the Senate's favor to become the secretary of education with a 64-33 vote on Monday.

His career includes work as a teacher and principal within the U.S. public school system, and as an adjunct professor at the University of Connecticut where he taught educational leadership.

Cardona, in Feb. 2020, had his confirmation hearing, where he said the administration must assess student performance levels to address educational issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. His swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.