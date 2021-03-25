Unanet

DARPA Eyes Scope Expansion for Pilot Tech Accelerator Program; Peter Highnam Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers March 25, 2021 News, Technology

DARPA Eyes Scope Expansion for Pilot Tech Accelerator Program; Peter Highnam Quoted
Tech Accelerator

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is looking to expand a pilot program that connects startups with investors to include other emerging technology areas such as artificial intelligence, National Defense Magazine reported Wednesday.

DARPA’s updated Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative will fall under In-Q-Tel’s Emerge segment and support a maximum of 150 small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The program initially focused on biotechnology and microelectronics projects and has helped 30 startups raise $110 million since its creation two years ago.

Peter Highnam, deputy director of DARPA, said at a National Defense Industrial Association conference that the Department of Defense (DOD) is expressing concerns over China-linked investors allocating funds to U.S. tech firms to secure their intellectual property for use in military applications.

“DARPA helped to prove out the technology,” he noted. “Do you risk it now to make a business? That’s a very different issue.”

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Supply Chain

GAO: VA Must Update Supply Chain Management Strategy

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has found that the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) must address its challenges in supply chain operations and establish a comprehensive strategy for logistics and acquisition management. GAO noted that it recognizes the VA’s efforts to participate in initiatives like the Defense Logistics Agency's (DLA) Warstopper program intended to streamline critical supply access for emergencies.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved