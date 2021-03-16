Unanet

DARPA Vet Stefanie Tompkins Takes up Role as Agency’s Director

Nichols Martin March 16, 2021 Executive Moves, News

DARPA Vet Stefanie Tompkins Takes up Role as Agency’s Director
Stefanie Tompkins Director DARPA

Stefanie Tompkins, who has 11 years of experience with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), has assumed leadership over DARPA as its director. 

Tompkins was the program manager and deputy director of the agency's Strategic Technology Office (STO), and served as the agency's chief of staff, DARPA said Monday.

The former U.S. Army intelligence officer and geologist most recently served as Colorado School of Mines' vice president for research and technology transfer. She also led research efforts at Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), where she held both scientific and managerial roles.

“I am honored and thrilled to return to DARPA, where breakthrough technologies are a near-daily occurrence," Tompkins said.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Electronic Warfare

Army Futures Command Tests Electronic Warfare Tech for Cyber Quest 2021; Maj. Gen. Neil Hersey Quoted

The U.S. Army Futures Command (AFC) has concluded a 13-day exercise to assess the capacity of 15 technologies for applications such as offensive cyber, electronic warfare and tactical electromagnetic-spectrum operations. Cyber Quest 2021 saw assessments of the latest cyber technologies such as an Accenture-developed pattern recognition concept for manipulating digital signatures.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved