DARPA Vet Stefanie Tompkins Takes up Role as Agency’s Director

Stefanie Tompkins Director DARPA

Stefanie Tompkins, who has 11 years of experience with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), has assumed leadership over DARPA as its director.

Tompkins was the program manager and deputy director of the agency's Strategic Technology Office (STO), and served as the agency's chief of staff, DARPA said Monday.

The former U.S. Army intelligence officer and geologist most recently served as Colorado School of Mines' vice president for research and technology transfer. She also led research efforts at Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), where she held both scientific and managerial roles.

“I am honored and thrilled to return to DARPA, where breakthrough technologies are a near-daily occurrence," Tompkins said.