Derek Tournear: SDA Looks to Warfighter Council for Space Defense Architecture Development Insight

Derek Tournear Director SDA

Derek Tournear, director of the Space Development Agency (SDA) and a 2021 Wash100 Award, said the agency seeks to leverage the insight of a warfighter council for space architecture development, DOD News reported March 4th.

Tournear said it will use the council’s input to inform SDA’s efforts to identify key capabilities for subsequent tranches of the National Defense Space Architecture (NDSA).

The multilayered NDSA will include tranches comprised of satellites for tracking weapons and supporting battle management activities. SDA expects to launch new tranches every two years.

According to Tournear, the architecture will cover beyond-line-of-sight targeting features as well as missiles in flight including hypersonic weapons.

"The whole goal there is to allow people — allow the warfighters — to see what the data are, to start to use those data in their exercises and have familiarity so that they can include that in their operational plans moving forward," he said.

The council, which will congregate twice a year, will meet on March 31 to identify potential products to support Tranche 1, Tournear said.

During Potomac Officers Club’s 2021 SDA Forum , notable public and private sector leaders joined together to address the latest initiatives, efficiencies and challenges facing the nation, as we compete to maintain space superiority.

Dr. Derek Tournear , director of the SDA within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) served as the Forum’s opening keynote speaker. He addressed advancements and challenges within the development and delivery of innovative space solutions, as well as how the industry can support SDA initiatives.