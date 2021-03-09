Unanet

DHS Earmarks Funding for Mobile Network Security R&D Projects

Brenda Marie Rivers March 9, 2021 News, Press Releases, Technology

DHS Earmarks Funding for Mobile Network Security R&D Projects
Mobile Network Security

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has earmarked $2.1 million to support two mobile security research and development projects led by private sector entities.

DHS said Monday that its Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) partnered with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) for the Secure and Resilient Mobile Network Infrastructure (SRMNI) program aimed at improving mobile network traffic visibility.

The initiative falls under the directorate’s Mobile Security and Emergency Communications R&D Program and seeks to address supply-chain security issues in the information and communications technology sector as well as 5G networks.

The program allocates $1.2 million for El Cerrito, California-based AppCensus to develop an application programming interface for traffic intelligence. 

GuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity company based in Herndon, Virginia, received $915,000 to develop an architecture that implements a Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) framework based on a Zscaler-built Security-as-a-Service tool called Internet Access Platform.

Matthew Hartman, deputy executive assistant director of cybersecurity at CISA, said the projects will help establish a TIC3.0-based overlay that will fortify federal mobile security networks.

William N. Bryan, acting undersecretary for S&T, said the two proposals will help improve the analysis of network traffic in enterprise environments. S&T previously selected seven industry-led R&D efforts for the SRMNI program.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

USSOCOM

USSOCOM to Explore Viability of Emerging Tech in Ground Vehicle Fleet; Col. Joel Babbitt Quoted

U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) will further invest in new technologies expected to modernize the USSOCOM fleet of ground vehicles. USSOCOM is exploring how autonomy, advanced situational awareness, hybrid-electric power and lightweight armor can augment a vehicle family of 3,000 platforms. General Dynamics delivered the Ground Mobility Vehicle (GMV) 1.1 that the military uses for special operations last year.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved