DHS-Funded Navigation App Helps First Responders Determine Optimal Routes for Emergency Vehicles

Nichols Martin March 8, 2021 News, Technology

DHS Science and Technology

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T) funded Azimuth1 to develop an app that helps first responders navigate travel routes with consideration to the emergency vehicle's physical specifications. 

The QuickRoute navigation app, now available to Apple users, identifies the most optimal routes an emergency vehicle can take based on internal factors like size and turning radius, and external factors such as applicable road rules and hazards, DHS said Friday.

The app is designed to recognize and provide information on external hazards, including narrow lanes, damaged power lines and cold weather. Virginia-based Azimuth1 began QuickRoute's development in March 2018, and is now inviting government agencies to demonstrate the finished app.

Individuals may download the QuickRoute's civilian version for free, and emergency vehicle operators may pay $10 monthly for their corresponding version of the app.

